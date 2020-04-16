Previous
Next
Lunaria annua by gijsje
Photo 2900

Lunaria annua

Lots of 'judaspenningen' in my garden.

Etymology
The Latin name lunaria means "moon-shaped" and refers to the shape and appearance of the seedpods. In South East Asia, it is called the "money plant" and in the United States it is commonly known as "silver dollars", "Chinese money", or "Chinese coins" because its seedpods have the appearance of silvery coins. For the same reason, in French it is known as monnaie du pape ("Pope's money"). In Denmark it is known as judaspenge and in Dutch-speaking countries as judaspenning (both meaning "coins of Judas"), an allusion to the story of Judas Iscariot and the thirty pieces of silver he was paid for betraying Christ.
(Wikipedia).

16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
794% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pyrrhula
Mooie foto en omlijsting van die prachtige bloemen.
April 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise