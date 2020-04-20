Previous
ranunculus by gijsje
Photo 2904

ranunculus

The Dutch word for this beautiful flower is Ranonkel.
It's one of the flowers of a birthday bouquet I received more than a week ago.
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Speedwell
Very unusual shaped bloom. It looks like a pink cabbage!
April 19th, 2020  
