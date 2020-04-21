Previous
apple blossom by gijsje
apple blossom

Spotted this in a garden in a nearby village.
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Maggiemae ace
I wonder how many apples are going to grow on this tree. All the very many flowers!
April 20th, 2020  
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
Mooi!
April 20th, 2020  
Sharon Lee ace
so pretty
April 20th, 2020  
