Photo 2905
apple blossom
Spotted this in a garden in a nearby village.
21st April 2020
21st Apr 20
bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Tags
apple blossom
Maggiemae
ace
I wonder how many apples are going to grow on this tree. All the very many flowers!
April 20th, 2020
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
Mooi!
April 20th, 2020
Sharon Lee
ace
so pretty
April 20th, 2020
