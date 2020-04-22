Sign up
Photo 2906
tulip fields
Not only in the south-west of our country where
@pyrrhula
lives (his pictures of all kinds of flower fields are really beautiful), but we, in the north-east, have lovely flower fields too.
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
5
4
bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
2906
photos
98
followers
74
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
started in January 2011
Camera
SLT-A58
Taken
20th April 2020 3:38pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
tulips
,
tulip fields
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh , Bep ! what a beautiful splash of colour . Such a great pov to dive us delightful scene ! fav
April 21st, 2020
bruni
ace
I agree with you, Bep. I'm oh-ing and ah-ing and saying wow. so beautiful. love the dark purple and the red. so eye catching. fav.
April 21st, 2020
Pyrrhula
Sorry, ik had de Uwe niet gezien . Nu gaan we concureren. (grapje.)
April 21st, 2020
FBailey
ace
Glorious bands of colour!
April 21st, 2020
Allison Williams
ace
Magnificent! A fav!
April 21st, 2020
