tulip fields by gijsje
Photo 2906

tulip fields

Not only in the south-west of our country where @pyrrhula lives (his pictures of all kinds of flower fields are really beautiful), but we, in the north-east, have lovely flower fields too.
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh , Bep ! what a beautiful splash of colour . Such a great pov to dive us delightful scene ! fav
April 21st, 2020  
bruni ace
I agree with you, Bep. I'm oh-ing and ah-ing and saying wow. so beautiful. love the dark purple and the red. so eye catching. fav.
April 21st, 2020  
Pyrrhula
Sorry, ik had de Uwe niet gezien . Nu gaan we concureren. (grapje.)
April 21st, 2020  
FBailey ace
Glorious bands of colour!
April 21st, 2020  
Allison Williams ace
Magnificent! A fav!
April 21st, 2020  
