branches by gijsje
branches

This is not a capture of the moon, it's the sun shining through the branches. Best viewed on black.
SOOC
26th April 2020 26th Apr 20

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
