Previous
Next
more tulip fields by gijsje
Photo 2917

more tulip fields

Picture taken last week on a dry and sunshiny day. Tulip growers have to irrigate their fields.
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
799% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
They plant them in colour sequence! Makes a super photograph!
May 2nd, 2020  
Pyrrhula
Onze buienlandse volgers moeten wel denken dat Heel Nederland een groot tulpenveld is. We laten ze maar in die waan. In zeeland zijn het maar een paar pareltjes.
May 2nd, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
How glorious...
May 2nd, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
Such beautiful stripes of colour against those dark tree trunks! Hope they will have a market for them in these lockdowns! Nurseries here are desperate to open up.
May 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise