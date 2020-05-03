Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2917
more tulip fields
Picture taken last week on a dry and sunshiny day. Tulip growers have to irrigate their fields.
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Tags
tulip fields
Maggiemae
ace
They plant them in colour sequence! Makes a super photograph!
May 2nd, 2020
Pyrrhula
Onze buienlandse volgers moeten wel denken dat Heel Nederland een groot tulpenveld is. We laten ze maar in die waan. In zeeland zijn het maar een paar pareltjes.
May 2nd, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
How glorious...
May 2nd, 2020
Pat Knowles
ace
Such beautiful stripes of colour against those dark tree trunks! Hope they will have a market for them in these lockdowns! Nurseries here are desperate to open up.
May 2nd, 2020
