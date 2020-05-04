Sign up
Photo 2918
rhododendron time
There are many rhododendron bushes in our garden. Many colours too, but these are always the first to show their flowers. They look beautiful in the evening sunshine.
4th May 2020
4th May 20
bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
2918
2
started in January 2011
DSC-HX90V
2nd May 2020 7:02pm
Public
rhododendron
mayhalf20
