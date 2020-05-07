Previous
Ornithogalum by gijsje
Photo 2921

Ornithogalum

Ornithogalum (Dutch vogelmelk).
The common name of the genus, Star-of-Bethlehem, is based on its star-shaped flowers, after the Star of Bethlehem that appeared in the biblical account of the birth of Jesus.
7th May 2020 7th May 20

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
