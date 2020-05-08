Previous
white flowers revisited by gijsje
white flowers revisited

I posted this picture some days ago:
http://365project.org/gijsje/365/2020-04-28
These are the same flowers, picture taken yesterday.
@pyrrhula told me the name: Ranunculus aquatilis
sooc
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
