white allium by gijsje
white allium

Several purple alliums in our garden, but only one that's flowering white.
28th May 2020 28th May 20

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Kathryn ace
Very pretty...we only have purple. Mine is light purple, the ones down the street are dark. I will get another picture of them soon.
May 27th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
One white ? So Interesting how nature takes its course! Love it!
May 27th, 2020  
