Photo 2944
prima ballerina
Isn't she beautiful?
She looks nice on black too.
30th May 2020
30th May 20
7
4
bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
2944
photos
102
followers
77
following
Tags
fuchsia
,
theme-botanical
Maggiemae
ace
Beautiful focus on the whole flower! So many skirts! fav
May 29th, 2020
Pyrrhula
She is. En zo ook de foto van haar.
May 29th, 2020
Babs
ace
She is indeed beautiful, what a lovely shot. fav.
May 29th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
Oh yes she is!
May 29th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ,yes such a beauty, and a lovely shot and presentation ! fav
May 29th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Just gorgeous!
May 29th, 2020
Santina
fantastic shot...Fav
May 29th, 2020
