Previous
Next
prima ballerina by gijsje
Photo 2944

prima ballerina

Isn't she beautiful?
She looks nice on black too.
30th May 2020 30th May 20

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
806% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Beautiful focus on the whole flower! So many skirts! fav
May 29th, 2020  
Pyrrhula
She is. En zo ook de foto van haar.
May 29th, 2020  
Babs ace
She is indeed beautiful, what a lovely shot. fav.
May 29th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
Oh yes she is!
May 29th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ,yes such a beauty, and a lovely shot and presentation ! fav
May 29th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Just gorgeous!
May 29th, 2020  
Santina
fantastic shot...Fav
May 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise