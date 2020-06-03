Previous
Next
owl by gijsje
Photo 2948

owl

I didn't have enough time to take pictures today, so here is a quick shot of our owl sitting on an old tree trunk at the very back of our garden.
3rd June 2020 3rd Jun 20

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
807% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathryn ace
Very nice ornament...but he does not eat the mice!
June 2nd, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
cool
June 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise