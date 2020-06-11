Previous
Next
barn by gijsje
Photo 2956

barn

Huge barn, unusual shape of the thatched roof.
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
809% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

FBailey ace
What an unusual roof, rather graceful
June 10th, 2020  
Speedwell
Another delightful thatch!
June 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise