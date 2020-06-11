Sign up
Photo 2956
barn
Huge barn, unusual shape of the thatched roof.
11th June 2020
11th Jun 20
2
0
bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
2949
2950
2951
2952
2953
2954
2955
2956
Tags
barn
thatched roof
FBailey
ace
What an unusual roof, rather graceful
June 10th, 2020
Speedwell
Another delightful thatch!
June 10th, 2020
