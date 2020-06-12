Sign up
Photo 2957
free-range eggs
Nothing better than free-range eggs...
12th June 2020
12th Jun 20
bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely rural shot - no there is nothing like fresh eggs Does the sign say hen's eggs ? as the word eieren seems similar to the Welsh ieir (hens )
June 11th, 2020
bep
@beryl
Thanks, Beryl. In Dutch an egg = een ei. The plural form of ei = eieren. The Dutch word for hen = kip (plural kippen). When you have 'scharrelkippen' means that your hens are free to scrap and scratch.
June 11th, 2020
