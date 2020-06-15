Sign up
Photo 2960
blown off the tree
I found this under the beech tree at the end of a stormy day.
15th June 2020
15th Jun 20
bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Views
Album
started in January 2011
Tags
beech nuts
Pyrrhula
Op een mooie plek geland en de lijst past er prima bij
June 14th, 2020
