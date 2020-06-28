Previous
Next
after the rain and thunderstorms by gijsje
Photo 2973

after the rain and thunderstorms

Neighbour's field of golden barley borders on our garden. Heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
814% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
I heard of heavy rainfall in your area. Nice shot. It looks so “fresh” after the rain.
June 27th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
The barley makes such a pretty background. A lovely photo.
June 27th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Everything looks so bright and fresh after the rain we have had heavy thunderstorm rain on and off all day
June 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise