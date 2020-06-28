Sign up
Photo 2973
after the rain and thunderstorms
Neighbour's field of golden barley borders on our garden. Heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe).
Tags
barley
Esther Rosenberg
ace
I heard of heavy rainfall in your area. Nice shot. It looks so “fresh” after the rain.
June 27th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
The barley makes such a pretty background. A lovely photo.
June 27th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Everything looks so bright and fresh after the rain we have had heavy thunderstorm rain on and off all day
June 27th, 2020
