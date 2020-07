thistle

I don't know much about thistles, so I asked Wikipedia to give me some interesting information. Guess what I found:

Maud Grieve (a herbalist and writer) recorded that Plinius and medieval writers had thought it could return hair to bald heads and that in the early modern period it had been believed to be a remedy for headaches, plague, canker sores, vertigo, and jaundice...



Daughter (yesterday's picture) was very surprised by your lovely reactions. Very much appreciated!