Photo 2984
golden barley
Nothing compares to
http://365project.org/pyrrhula/365/2020-07-07,
but I like my neighbour's golden field too.
Do you know this wonderful song?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGED47FKXE4
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Tags
barley
Pyrrhula
Bedankt voor het compliment. Deze is dan second best.
Kon de song niet maar past er prima bij.
July 8th, 2020
