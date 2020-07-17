Previous
music cafe by gijsje
Photo 2992

music cafe

Not what you would expect to find in a small provincial village. More nice pictures here:
https://www.makellysmuziekcafe.eu/
sooc
17th July 2020

bep

@gijsje
@gijsje
Pyrrhula
Niets voor mij. Er is al genoeg lawaai in deze wereld.
Gelukkig mogen ze nu al weer (beperkt, maar toch) open zijn.
July 16th, 2020  
