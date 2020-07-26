Sign up
Photo 3001
garden
Part of our back garden and neighbour's barley field.
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
4
1
bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
started in January 2011
Camera
DSC-HX90V
Taken
18th July 2020 3:26pm
Dianne
Nice garden and great that you are so rural.
July 26th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how sweet!
July 26th, 2020
Diana
ace
Lovely garden and a beautiful barley field.
July 26th, 2020
Sarah Bremner
ace
Beautiful....love the gold in the fields at this time of year.
July 26th, 2020
