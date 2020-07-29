Previous
Alchemilla by gijsje
Photo 3004

Alchemilla

Alchemilla, common name lady's mantle.
Dutch: vrouwenmantel
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Pyrrhula
Waterdruppels doen het er altijd zo mooi op.
July 28th, 2020  
Santina ace
beautiful photo, I like all those drops
July 28th, 2020  
