Photo 3005

garden

A somewhat neglected corner at the back of the garden, but I like it.
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Simply pretty Bep - I love the feverfew - it grows at will in my garden too . the other flower looks like perhaps thyme !!
July 29th, 2020  
Pyrrhula
Mooi hoekje en bloemenpracht.
July 29th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
A lovely garden image.
July 29th, 2020  
