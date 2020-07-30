Sign up
Photo 3005
garden
A somewhat neglected corner at the back of the garden, but I like it.
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
3
0
bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Simply pretty Bep - I love the feverfew - it grows at will in my garden too . the other flower looks like perhaps thyme !!
July 29th, 2020
Pyrrhula
Mooi hoekje en bloemenpracht.
July 29th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
A lovely garden image.
July 29th, 2020
