three horses by gijsje
Photo 3019

three horses

We are in the middle of a heat wave, too hot to go outside for pictures. So I did some editing on an old photo.
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Pyrrhula
Geliijk heeft U. Wij doen ook niet veel.
Ik heb altijd een voorraadje foto`s die ik gebruik.
August 12th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Lovely!
August 12th, 2020  
Dianne
Very nice!
August 12th, 2020  
Babs ace
Nice editing, always nice to have a play when weather conditions keep yo indoors.
August 12th, 2020  
