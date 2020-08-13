Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3019
three horses
We are in the middle of a heat wave, too hot to go outside for pictures. So I did some editing on an old photo.
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
4
1
bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Tags
horses
Pyrrhula
Geliijk heeft U. Wij doen ook niet veel.
Ik heb altijd een voorraadje foto`s die ik gebruik.
August 12th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Lovely!
August 12th, 2020
Dianne
Very nice!
August 12th, 2020
Babs
ace
Nice editing, always nice to have a play when weather conditions keep yo indoors.
August 12th, 2020
Ik heb altijd een voorraadje foto`s die ik gebruik.