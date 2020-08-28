Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3034
stump
Stump of a spruce fir in our garden. It was cut down many years ago. Wishing I could count its annual rings,
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
3034
photos
98
followers
75
following
831% complete
View this month »
3027
3028
3029
3030
3031
3032
3033
3034
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
started in January 2011
Camera
DSC-HX90V
Taken
17th August 2020 7:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stump
judith deacon
ace
Looks as if all sorts of critters use it as home!
August 27th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close