Previous
Next
Photo 3041
Sedum
A photo for the September theme: subjects beginning with "S".
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
3
2
bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
started in January 2011
Camera
DSC-H7
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
septssubjects
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot with the sedum filling the whole the frame .
September 3rd, 2020
Myrna O'Hara
ace
wow love this
September 3rd, 2020
katy
ace
So pretty and nice clarity too!
September 3rd, 2020
