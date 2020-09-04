Previous
Sedum by gijsje
Photo 3041

Sedum

A photo for the September theme: subjects beginning with "S".
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace

A lovely shot with the sedum filling the whole the frame .
September 3rd, 2020  
Myrna O'Hara ace
wow love this
September 3rd, 2020  
katy ace
So pretty and nice clarity too!
September 3rd, 2020  
