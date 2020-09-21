Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3058
nature reserve
Nature reserve Bargerveen in the south-east of the Dutch province of Drenthe.
More interesting information here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bargerveen_Nature_Reserve
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
3058
photos
96
followers
75
following
837% complete
View this month »
3051
3052
3053
3054
3055
3056
3057
3058
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
started in January 2011
Camera
DSC-HX90V
Taken
20th September 2020 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
drenthe
,
bargerveen
katy
ace
what a pretty looking area. I see lots of birds in the water at the far end of the water. your link makes it sound like an interesting place
September 20th, 2020
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
September 20th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful shot! the scenery has so many colors. Fav
September 20th, 2020
Pyrrhula
Prachtig toch. Een reclame foto voor dit gebied. Fav.
September 20th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close