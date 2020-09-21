Previous
nature reserve by gijsje
Photo 3058

nature reserve

Nature reserve Bargerveen in the south-east of the Dutch province of Drenthe.
More interesting information here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bargerveen_Nature_Reserve
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
katy ace
what a pretty looking area. I see lots of birds in the water at the far end of the water. your link makes it sound like an interesting place
September 20th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
September 20th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful shot! the scenery has so many colors. Fav
September 20th, 2020  
Pyrrhula
Prachtig toch. Een reclame foto voor dit gebied. Fav.
September 20th, 2020  
