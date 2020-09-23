Previous
misty morning by gijsje
Photo 3060

misty morning

A misty start of the day, but a lovely sunny afternoon.
Best viewed on black.
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Allison Williams ace
Magical!
September 22nd, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Love the neat flatness of this scene! fav
September 22nd, 2020  
Babs ace
Very atmospheric.
September 22nd, 2020  
Dianne
A lovely feel to this image.
September 23rd, 2020  
