Photo 3065
Polygonia c-album, the comma
I captured this beautiful butterfly some time ago.
Its Dutch name is: Gehakkelde aurelia.
28th September 2020
28th Sep 20
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
started in January 2011
Tags
comma butterfly
,
gehakkelde aurelia
FBailey
ace
My that is close! Lovely shot
September 27th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful close-up shot
September 27th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Beautiful bep...so lovely with the wings wide open.
September 27th, 2020
