Polygonia c-album, the comma by gijsje
Polygonia c-album, the comma

I captured this beautiful butterfly some time ago.
Its Dutch name is: Gehakkelde aurelia.
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
FBailey ace
My that is close! Lovely shot
September 27th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful close-up shot
September 27th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Beautiful bep...so lovely with the wings wide open.
September 27th, 2020  
