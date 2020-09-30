Sign up
Photo 3067
Next
Photo 3067
emerging mist
Sunset and emerging mist; view from my front garden.
Your kind reactions on yesterday's picture made my day :-)
30th September 2020
30th Sep 20
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Tags
mist
Pyrrhula
Mooie opname , erg sfeervol.
( we hebben de eerste storm, met veel regen, alweer gehad. Nu is het weer rustig.)
September 29th, 2020
( we hebben de eerste storm, met veel regen, alweer gehad. Nu is het weer rustig.)