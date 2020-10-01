Previous
Next
statuettes by gijsje
Photo 3068

statuettes

We visited a garden centre today. This lovely little statues asked to be photographed...
Best viewed on black.
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
840% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pyrrhula
Geen kunstwerken maar toch leuk om te zien. Vooral als ze goed ``bemost`` zijn.
September 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise