Previous
Next
Photo 3068
statuettes
We visited a garden centre today. This lovely little statues asked to be photographed...
Best viewed on black.
1st October 2020
1st Oct 20
1
0
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
3068
photos
95
followers
75
following
840% complete
Tags
statues
Pyrrhula
Geen kunstwerken maar toch leuk om te zien. Vooral als ze goed ``bemost`` zijn.
September 30th, 2020
