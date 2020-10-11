Sign up
Photo 3078
toadstools
Looks like a densely populated toadstool village.
Recently taken in the woodland opposite our house.
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
started in January 2011
Camera
DSC-HX10V
Tags
toadstools
Babs
ace
Wow what a great find. More like a fairy city rather than a village.
October 10th, 2020
Speedwell
wow! So many!
October 10th, 2020
katy
ace
Holy moses! I have never seen so many toadstools in one place before! A wonderfully clear and well composed image bep! FAV
October 10th, 2020
sheri
Wow, what a find!
October 10th, 2020
