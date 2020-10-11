Previous
toadstools by gijsje
toadstools

Looks like a densely populated toadstool village.
Recently taken in the woodland opposite our house.
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Babs ace
Wow what a great find. More like a fairy city rather than a village.
October 10th, 2020  
Speedwell
wow! So many!
October 10th, 2020  
katy ace
Holy moses! I have never seen so many toadstools in one place before! A wonderfully clear and well composed image bep! FAV
October 10th, 2020  
sheri
Wow, what a find!
October 10th, 2020  
