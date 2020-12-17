Previous
Next
oak trees on a burial mound by gijsje
Photo 3145

oak trees on a burial mound

The hill dates from the period between 2850 and 2450 BC.
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
861% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise