christmas skimmia by gijsje
christmas skimmia

A picture of a Skimmia in my garden; I added some decorations to give it a more 'christmassy' look.
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
