Previous
Next
A light on a dark day by gijsje
Photo 3151

A light on a dark day

Just a quick shot while passing by.
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
863% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise