Photo 3152
Happy Birthday
This lovely little kindergarten boy is my dear brother. He turns 76 today. He follows me here, which means that he looks at my photos every day. I wish him a very happy birthday!
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
1
0
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Mave
Lovely.
December 23rd, 2020
