Happy Birthday by gijsje
Photo 3152

Happy Birthday

This lovely little kindergarten boy is my dear brother. He turns 76 today. He follows me here, which means that he looks at my photos every day. I wish him a very happy birthday!
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
863% complete

Mave
Lovely.
December 23rd, 2020  
