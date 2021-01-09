Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3168
birches
I don't know the right name of these birches.
What do you call them? Weeping birches or mourning birches?
The Dutch name is treurberken, the Dutch verb 'treuren' is to mourn.
SOOC
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
3168
photos
97
followers
79
following
867% complete
View this month »
3161
3162
3163
3164
3165
3166
3167
3168
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
started in January 2011
Camera
DSC-HX90V
Taken
8th January 2021 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close