dark clouds by gijsje
Photo 3172

dark clouds

and a bit of sunshine.
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
869% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pyrrhula
Prachtige wolkenhemel en zonlicht
January 12th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
I love the line of trees as well as the beautiful sky.
January 12th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Interesting puffy balls of clouds.
January 12th, 2021  
