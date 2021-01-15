Previous
a special day by gijsje
Photo 3174

a special day

Just a diary shot.
On the 14th of January, 55 years ago, we decided we were going to get married.
Of course we had to celebrate this today.
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

Bep

@gijsje
Photo Details

Dixie Goode ace
That does look delicious.
January 14th, 2021  
Pyrrhula
Van harte gefeliciteerd. Beide. Geniet ervan.
( wij zijn zo aan onze 56 ste toe. )
January 14th, 2021  
