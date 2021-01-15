Sign up
Photo 3174
a special day
Just a diary shot.
On the 14th of January, 55 years ago, we decided we were going to get married.
Of course we had to celebrate this today.
15th January 2021
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Dixie Goode
ace
That does look delicious.
January 14th, 2021
Pyrrhula
Van harte gefeliciteerd. Beide. Geniet ervan.
( wij zijn zo aan onze 56 ste toe. )
January 14th, 2021
