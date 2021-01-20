Previous
Next
landscape by gijsje
Photo 3179

landscape

Taken last Monday.
This is 'the wide open country that I love'.
SOOC
Glad to read your lovely comments and favs on yesterday's picture. Thanks!
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
870% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise