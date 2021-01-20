Sign up
Photo 3179
landscape
Taken last Monday.
This is 'the wide open country that I love'.
SOOC
Glad to read your lovely comments and favs on yesterday's picture. Thanks!
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
0
0
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe).
3179
photos
99
followers
80
following
870% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
started in January 2011
Camera
SLT-A58
Taken
18th January 2021 3:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
