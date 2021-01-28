Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3187
landscape with clouds
When you look very close you can see a tiny figure at the horizon. A lone walker.
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
3
1
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
3187
photos
100
followers
80
following
873% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
started in January 2011
Camera
DSC-HX90V
Taken
24th January 2021 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
landscape
Pyrrhula
Een prachtige minimal waar toch weer veel op te zien is.
January 27th, 2021
katy
ace
FAV I love the minmal composition!
January 27th, 2021
Allison Williams
ace
I do see him! Such a great sense of the vastness of the scene.
January 27th, 2021
