Previous
Next
landscape with clouds by gijsje
Photo 3187

landscape with clouds

When you look very close you can see a tiny figure at the horizon. A lone walker.
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
873% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pyrrhula
Een prachtige minimal waar toch weer veel op te zien is.
January 27th, 2021  
katy ace
FAV I love the minmal composition!
January 27th, 2021  
Allison Williams ace
I do see him! Such a great sense of the vastness of the scene.
January 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise