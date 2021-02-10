Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3200
frequent visitor
Isn't he beautiful?
Picture taken through the window.
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
1
1
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
3200
photos
100
followers
80
following
876% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
started in January 2011
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
finch
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A sweet little finch - a beautiful close-up with great clarity and detail ! fav
February 9th, 2021
