Photo 3203
our front garden
Do you see the animal footprints in the snow? Rabbits, I guess.
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
started in January 2011
Camera
DSC-HX90V
Taken
10th February 2021 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animal footprints
katy
ace
Lovely light and shadows across the snow enhanced by the set of footprints moving through the image!
February 12th, 2021
