Previous
Next
our front garden by gijsje
Photo 3203

our front garden

Do you see the animal footprints in the snow? Rabbits, I guess.
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
877% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Lovely light and shadows across the snow enhanced by the set of footprints moving through the image!
February 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise