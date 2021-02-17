Previous
Next
winter sun by gijsje
Photo 3207

winter sun

Nice to see the sun peeping through the bare branches of the beech tree.
Best viewed on black.
17th February 2021 17th Feb 21

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
878% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful tree silhouette against the weak wintery sun !
February 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise