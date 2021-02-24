Sign up
Photo 3214
tree
A short drive around our village some days ago.
Saw this beautiful tree that asked to be photographed...
Best viewed onblack.
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
3
1
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
3214
photos
99
followers
80
following
880% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
6
Comments
3
3
Fav's
1
1
Album
started in January 2011
Camera
DSC-HX90V
Taken
22nd February 2021 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
Pyrrhula
Een alleenstaande boom wordt beter opgemerkt als degene die in een bos staan. Mooie foto.
February 23rd, 2021
Babs
ace
Lovely composition.
February 23rd, 2021
Debra
ace
Beautifully captured
February 23rd, 2021
