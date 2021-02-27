Sign up
Photo 3217
landscape
A lovely rural landscape, just 'around the corner'.
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
2
2
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
3217
photos
98
followers
80
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
started in January 2011
Camera
DSC-HX90V
Taken
22nd February 2021 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful landscape shot. It has so many colors in the grasses.
February 26th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Oh so nice to have that lovely scene so close to your home.
February 26th, 2021
