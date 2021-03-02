Sign up
Photo 3220
A beautiful place
A lovely house, an eye catching tree... who would not love to live here?
2nd March 2021
2nd Mar 21
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Valerie Chesney
ace
Charming house & setting & I so like the reflections.
March 1st, 2021
