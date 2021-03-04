Sign up
Photo 3222
crocuses
Saw these lovely spring flowers somewhere on the side of a road.
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
started in January 2011
Camera
DSC-HX90V
Taken
22nd February 2021 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
crocuses
Mave
Pretty
March 3rd, 2021
Pyrrhula
Wat is er mooier dan `n crocus? Een heleboel crocusen
March 3rd, 2021
