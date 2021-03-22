Sign up
Photo 3240
Cornus mas
Cornus mas, the Cornelian cherry, European cornel or Cornelian cherry dogwood.
Beautifully flowering in our back garden.
In Dutch: gele (yellow) kornoelje.
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Tags
kornoelje
