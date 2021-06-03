Sign up
Photo 3313
evening sunshine
Poppies and columbines catching the last rays of the sun.
3rd June 2021
3rd Jun 21
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
12
3
started in January 2011
SLT-A58
1st June 2021 8:40pm
Tags
poppies
,
aquilegia
,
columbines
Pyrrhula
Een tuin is een ontschatbaar bezit. Een mooie zelfs twee keer dat.
June 2nd, 2021
katy
ace
What beautiful light catching the color in all these flowers!
June 2nd, 2021
Valerie Chesney
ace
Beautiful Bep, your garden must be such a joy to you.
June 2nd, 2021
