evening sunshine by gijsje
Photo 3313

evening sunshine

Poppies and columbines catching the last rays of the sun.
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Pyrrhula
Een tuin is een ontschatbaar bezit. Een mooie zelfs twee keer dat.
June 2nd, 2021  
katy ace
What beautiful light catching the color in all these flowers!
June 2nd, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
Beautiful Bep, your garden must be such a joy to you.
June 2nd, 2021  
