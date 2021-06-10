Previous
foxgloves by gijsje
Photo 3320

foxgloves

Foxgloves against the wall of an old barn in the back of our garden.
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Pyrrhula
Mooi shot vand deze.
June 9th, 2021  
Lin ace
Lovely
June 9th, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
So very beautiful..
June 9th, 2021  
